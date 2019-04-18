“We’ve got two games in quick succession to put it right!” George Willis wants Boston United to bank on holiday points

George Willis says Boston United’s squad must stand up to be counted as they face a Bank Holiday double.

The Pilgrims travel to face promotion-chasing Brackley Town on Good Friday and host Ashton United – currently battling for survival at the opposite end of the table – on Easter Monday.

United are desperate to bounce back following their second-half capitulation against Darlington at the weekend, the 2-0 reverse their 10th home defeat of the season.

And skipper Willis is adamant that United aren’t going to head to Northamptonshire accepting they will be beaten by Brackley.

“We won’t. That’s not how the gaffer works and I like to think that’s not how we work,” the keeper said, determined to restore some pride in his side.

“I know that’s not evident from the second-half performance (against Darlington), but this is a good standard of football and to roll over like that is unacceptable.

“Yeah, we’ve got two games in quick succession to put it right.

“There are not many harder places to go than Brackley, but let’s see who wants it, rolls their sleeves up and gives it a good go.”

United’s last victory at Brackley came in August, 2015, but last season Craig Elliott’s side were on the receiving end of a 4-1 thumping.

The Saints recorded a 3-1 win at the Jakemans Stadium earlier this term.

The Pilgrims have had better fortunes against Ashton, drawing 1-1 on the road in the National League North this season and claiming a 5-0 success in the FA Trophy.

Both matches in the Easter schedule will kick off at 3pm.

Ashley Jackson has signed a new contract with Boston.

The left back, who arrived from Ossett Town in the summer, has extended his stay until summer 2020.

Jackson has made 39 appearances in an impressive debut season with the Pilgrims.