"We want more of this!" Andi Thanoj isn't ready for Boston United's FA Cup run to end yet

Andi Thanoj.

The midfielder has scored three times in this season's run as the Pilgrims booked their place in the hat for Monday's second-round draw.

"We're absolutely buzzing," he said.

"It's a big result for us today, but we're just excited to see who we get next.

"We brought a lot of fans, the atmosphere was electric from minute one.

"I'm just happy we can send the fans home happy today."

The Pilgrims could get a plum tie against a top League One side.

But no matter who Boston face, Thanoj wants to reach round three.

"With the history of this cup, it's just made it a special day," he added.

"We want more of this, hopefully we can replicate this feeling again."

Thanoj's first goal was a free kick, his second finishing off a pass from Jake Wright.

"I wasn't expecting it myself," he said of his stoppage-time second.

"I back myself on free kicks but the second goal today was from open play. I've not done that for about four years.