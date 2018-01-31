Dennis Greene believes the rest of the season is about laying the foundations which will put Boston Town in a position to challenge for promotion.

The new manager has been tasked with building an academy at the DWB Stadium, as well as overseeing first-team action in the United Counties League Premier Division.

Dennis Greene.

“There’s a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes,” Greene said.

“We’re putting an infrastructure in place that will put the club in a stronger position.

“This season’s about putting us in the best possible position for the start of next season.

“We want to have a real go at the league.”

Greene’s first match in charge of the Poachers was a typically high-scoring affair, his side being edged out 4-3 by Northampton ON Chenecks.