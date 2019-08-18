“We weren’t the team we are now!” Boston United boss Elliott says he has a better squad than last season’s fast starters

Boston United may not have the points they did at this stage last season, but Craig Elliott is much happier with the squad at his disposal.

The Pilgrims remain unbeaten after four National League North matches, sitting 15th on six points after recording one win and three draws.

At the same stage 12 months ago Elliott’s side were third in the table following three wins and a defeat.

But the United boss wouldn’t swap a thing.

“It’s a long season. This time last season we had nine points,” he said.

“But if I’m being honest, and if you scratch beneath the surface, we weren’t the team we are now.

“We’re a stronger outfit, more resilient.”

United lost their early momentum last year and a squad rebuild paved the way for a stop-start campaign.

But as Jordan Thewlis ensured the Pilgrims remain unbeaten as he notched his third goal of the campaign to cancel out Aaron Martin’s header in yesterday’s draw against Guiseley, Elliott doesn’t have the same fears about his players.

“I could see that game last year, losing 1-0 or 2-0,” Elliott added.

“But we showed a lot a character and determination.

“I’d like to think we’re on a different journey.

“I know we’ll get better, especially the strikers. I have no problems with that area.”

Elliott believes his side could have made the better of late pressure to snatch a winner against the Lions, but held on to the positives.

He said: “It was bittersweet. We want to win our home games but midway though the second half you’re thinking ‘there’s a lot of things not going for us’.

“The final pass was letting us down and they were looking strong from set pieces.

“I’m going to look at the positives, we’re still unbeaten.

“They’re a difficult team to play against, you can see how they’re winning games.

“They’re good off set pieces, good from throw-ins and you’ve got to do well against them to stop that.”

While Martin’s headed goal from a corner was Gusieley’s only effort of note, the Boston manager believes his side should have done more going forward.

He added: “We were scratchy in the first half but I can’t knock them in the final 25 minutes.

“They defended very well and they were difficult to break down, but there was a lack of spark from us.

“I’m trying to get across to the players to stay unbeaten and keep that will to win. That showed in the last 25 minutes.

“I do maintain in this league, if you are home or away, as long as you’re taking points, I’ll be satisfied.

“We all want to win games. But we’ve shown a lot of courage.”