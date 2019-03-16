“We will relish the challenge!” Boston Town preparing for ‘toughest three weeks’

Gary Edgley is preparing Boston Town for the toughest three weeks of the season - as they are set to meet three of the top six.

Despite missing several key players, the Poachers secured a 2-0 win over Kirby Muxloe on Saturday, making it six wins, three draws and just one defeat in 2019.

But their recent run of form will be put to the test over the next hat-trick of weekends, beginning with the trip to Cogenhoe United today (KO 3pm).

This will be followed by contests against the UCL Premier’s top two, away at leaders Daventry and at home to second-placed Rugby.

“We now go into the toughest three weeks of games since I have been here, but I know my young players will relish the challenge,” Edgley said.