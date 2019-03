Boston Town completed a superb second-half turnaround to leave Cogenhoe United with a point.

Gary Edgley warned his Poachers to expect a tough test, and so it proved as two goals in three first-half minutes gave the Cooks a comfortable interval lead.

Fraser Bayliss pulled one back for Boston - who handed a debut to George McCartney - with 56 minutes gone.

And things got even better as Harrison Holland secured the 2-2 draw with a 72nd-minute leveller from close range.