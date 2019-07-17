Who are the trialists named in Boston United’s county cup squad to face Scunthorpe?

Craig Elliott has named three trialists in tonight’s squad to face Scunthorpe United.

The trio of hopefuls, who have signed county forms to represent the side in the Lincolnshire Senior Cup, all have proven pedigree at this level and above.

Central defender Chris Robertson left League Two Swindon Town at the end of last season and also has experience with Torquay United, Preston North End, Port Vale, Ross County and AFC Wimbledon.

Robertson, 32, appeared in Monday’s friendly at Worksop, as did Shaun Tuton, who scored in that 3-1 victory.

The 27-year-old has played for Barnsley, Grimsby Town and FC Halifax Town.

Last season he appeared for both the National League North’s play-off finalists, Spennymoor Town and winners Chorley.

Right back Arlen Birch, 22, featured for AFC Fylde in last season’s FA Trophy final at Wembley.

Fellow full back Karl Byrne, who has been on trial at Boston this summer, misses out through injury.