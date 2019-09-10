Will Cowleys leaving Lincoln City affect Jordan Adebayo-Smith’s Boston United loan?

Jordan Adebayo-Smith will remain at Boston United - despite Danny and Nicky Cowley leaving Lincoln City.

The Cowley’s have left Sincil Bank for Championship side Huddersfield Town, and The Standard can reveal it will not affect the Adebayo-Smith loan.

The teenager is currently on loan from the Imps until the new year.

The California-born winger trains with City during the week and plays in matches for the Pilgrims, but with no recall clause in the deal any incoming Lincoln boss cannot cut the move short.

“We’ve got him on loan until January 1 and there’s not a recall clause,” manager Craig Elliott confirmed.