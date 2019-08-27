Will lightning strike twice as Boston Town prepare for another FA Cup replay?

Boston Town are hoping lightning strikes twice as they prepare for another FA Cup replay.

Gary Edgley’s side travel to face UCL Premier rivals Leicester Nirvana tonight following Saturday’s goalless draw at the DWB Stadium.

Alex Beck saw an effort hacked off the line at the weekend as neither team could make the breakthrough.

With the winners pocketing £2,225 the stakes are high again.

But in the previous round the Poachers kept their cool to defeat Mulbarton Wanderers 4-2 in a replay after another goalless stalemate, this time in Norfolk.

Kick off at Hamilton Park will be at 7.45pm.