Willis scoops Player of the Year trophy - and now he wants to set sights on promotion push with Boston United

George Willis collected Boston United’s Player of the Year trophy – but it’s promotion the goalkeeper really wants.

The Pilgrims skipper claimed three of the top four awards at the club’s end of season presentation following Monday’s 2-1 victory over Ashton United.

And while Willis was delighted to get the nod from the fans, he says he has bigger goals for next season.

“We put this season behind us and aim for, hopefully, a big year next year,” he said.

“Let’s roll our sleeves up and crack on.

“On a personal note it’s very pleasing to win any award, never mind at a club like this.

“It’s tarnished a little bit because of the results we’ve got on the pitch: we haven’t finished as high as we’d have liked. We know that but, personally, I’m delighted.”

Willis finished runner-up to Ben Davies in the Players’ Player voting, which stopped him claiming a clean sweep.

But the keeper was quick to praise his teammate.

“You saw when Ben came in, the impact he had,” Willis added. “That little bit of class. To come in and add a bit of experience to a dressing room that’s quite young has been huge.”

The winners in full: Boston United Player of the Year: 1 George Willis, 2 Ashley Jackson, 3 Jay Rollins; Barbara Singleton Players’ Player of the Year: 1 Ben Davies, 2 George Willis, 3 Ryan Qualter; BUSA Player of the Year: George Willis;

BUSA Juniors’ Favourite Player: George Willis; BUSA Special Recognition Award: Ken Fox (club historian); Boston United Youth Team Player of the Year: Nathan Stevens; Boston United Ladies Player of the Year: Gabrielle Smith; Dick Carrington Memorial Trophy (Club Team of the Year): Boston United Ladies.