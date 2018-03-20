Winning mentality! Greene wants Boston Town to build on his first victory at struggling Whitworth

Dennis Greene is urging his Boston Town squad to build on Saturday’s victory as they travel to face Wellingborough Whitworth.

The Poachers ended their 11-game winless run on Saturday as Cameron Johnson’s double secured a 2-0 victory over Eynesbury Rovers.

And after picking up his first win with the club, Greene is hoping for number two just three days later.

“It’s given us something to build on,” he said.

“The lads know they can win games against good teams, so it’ll give them confidence.

“Now we’ve won one we want to keep on winning and winning and winning.”

Struggling Whitworth sit third-bottom of the UCL Premier, four places and six points behind the Poachers, having played five games more.

The Flourmen have picked up just two points from their past nine matches.

Kick off at London Road will be at 7.45pm.