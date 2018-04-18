Wolves’ stalemate

Louth Town ended Horncastle’s Lincs League title hopes as the two sides played out a goalless draw at Saltfleetby on Monday.

The White Wolves conclude their campaign at Wyberton on May 5 (KO 3pm).

East Lincs Football Combination

Results:

Division One - North Somercotes United 2 Immingham Reserves 0, Tetney Rovers 3 Louth Old Boys 0; Division Two - Louth Old Boys FC Reds 4 Manby 2, Ludford Rovers 3 Alford Town 2, Louth Old Boys Reds 1 Sutton Rovers 6, North Somercotes Reserves 0 Chapel Swifts 5; Division Three: AFC Grainthorpe 0 Mablethorpe Athletic Sports 9, Market Rasen Town v Alford Town 2nd - home walkover, Louth Old Boys Reds 1 Sutton Rovers 6, Susie Star 4 North Somercotes United 2.

Fixtures

Division One - (last night): North Somercotes United v All Star Panthers; (Thursday): Cleethorpes Town A v North Somercotes United; Division Two - (Last night): AFC Louth v Louth Old Boys Reds, Manby v East Coast Blades; (Thursday): Chapel Swifts v Alford Town; (Saturday): Alford Town v AFC Louth, Chapel Swifts v Louth Old Boys Reds, Manby v Scamblesby, North Somercotes Reserves v East Coast Blades; (Tuesday): AFC Louth v Ludford Rovers; Division Three - (Tonight): Louth Old Boys Vets v Grimsby Borough Dev B, Susie Star v Mablethorpe Athletic Sports, Sutton Rovers Res v Alford Town 2nd; (Saturday): Alford Town 2nd v Grimsby Borough Dev B, Louth Old Boys Vets v Burgh Athletic, Mablethorpe Athletic Sports v AFC Grainthorpe First.