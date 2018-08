Horncastle Town will head to Gainsborough Trinity Reserves on Friday evening in search of their opening win of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League season.

The Wongers kicked off with a 1-1 draw against a tricky Brigg Town outfit on Saturday, thanks to Chris Johnson’s equaliser.

League newcomers Trinity secured a 3-0 home win against Wyberton.

Friday evening’s contest kicks off at 7.45pm.