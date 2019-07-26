Wright back! ‘Nuisance’ Jake returns to Boston United to bolster eyecatching attack

Jake Wright has returned to Boston United.

The attacker - who manager Craig Elliott labelled a ‘nuisance’ for his dogged displays during his previous spell at the Jakemans Stadium - has arrived on loan from York City until January.

Wright has proved a popular figure amongst Boston fans, scoring twice in a four-game loan last term and catching the eye with his rough and tumble approach.

And now he will be hoping to pick up where he left off, even if his first battle will be earning a starting place.

United can begin the season boasting an eyecatching attacking line which includes Jordan Thewlis, Dominic Knowles, Shaun Tuton, Tom Clare, Nicky Walker and now Wright.