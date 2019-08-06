Wright earns Boston United another point as Crook stars

Alfreton Town 1 Boston United 1

(Amari Morgan-Smith 37; Jake Wright 62)

Jake Wright’s perseverance earned Boston United a point at Alfreton Town, but it probably should have been more.

The striker secured a second consecutive 1-1 draw of the campaign for Craig Elliott’s side, but as the Pilgrims dominated the second half they will be rueing the fact they couldn’t capitalise further.

But Boston only found themselves in that position thanks to a series of superb saves from Peter Crook, the keeper also claiming an assist.

In an opening first 45 minutes memorable for three outstanding saves it was Amari Morgan-Smith’s penalty that separated the two sides.

There was little Crook could do to keep out the strike, driven high down the middle by the man who won the spot kick, going down after driving into the box and towards Luke Shiels and Ben Middleton.

The contact was minimal but enough to give referee Scott Tallis a decision to make.

But Crook again kept his side in the match with two wonderful stops, tipping Danny East’s free kick over his bar and somehow getting down to scoop away Morgan-Smith’s effort on his line.

At the other end Jack Atkinson matched his fellow number one, palming away Rollins’ strike while shifting his frame in the opposite direction.

Boston carved out further chances but Tom Platt’s rising drive and long-rangers from Brad Abbott and Jordan Thewlis failed to find the target.

Crook began the second half by making another point-blank stop to deny Dominic Smith after Josh Clackstone’s long throw caused chaos in the box.

As the game opened up, Atkinson collected Simon Ainge’s header comfortably while Danny Clarke fired wide from a tight angle at the opposite end.

Wright’s hard work paid off for United’s leveller.

Crook turned provider as his punt looked to be collected by Atkinson, only for the Pilgrims striker to harry, hassle and dispossess before slotting into an empty net.

The Reds keeper made no mistake seconds later, however, as he held on to Alex Whittle’s free kick, while watching on as Shiels fired over after meeting Whittle’s corner.

ALFRETON: Atkinson, Clackstone (Blake 89), Wilde, Lynch, Smith, Qualter, Thacker, Whitham (Johnson HT), Clarke, Morgan-Smith, East; Subs (not used): Tomlinson, Killock, Bacon.

UNITED: Crook, Middleton, Whittle, Thanoj (Walker 80), Ainge, Shiels, Platt, Abbott, Wright (Tuton 72), Thewlis, Rollins; Subs (not used): Jackson, Willis, Green.

REF: Scott Tallis.

ATT: 633.