Wright strike makes it three in a row as Wyberton beat Immingham

Wyberton made it three wins on the bounce on Saturday afternoon by beating Immingham Town 1-0 at the Causeway.

“Immingham are a good side and are unlucky to be where they are in the table,” said Colts manager Joe Greswell.

“They’re an experienced side who really made life difficult for us.”

Greswell also picked out two players for special praise.

“It really could have gone either way, but I thought Scott Dawson and Elliot Pogson did well today,” he added.

“Pog came on after 10 minutes and settled in very quickly.

“Both were good in the air today and breaking things up in the final third.

“They really set the tone today. I’m just happy for three more points and to continue our good run of form.”

The Colts started the brighter side but it was Immingham who where unlucky not to break the deadlock after a corner was swung in from the right, which was met by a bullet header.

Luckily for Wyberton Jamie Elston was on hand to head off the line.

Wyberton’s goal once again came from Nath Wright.

Wright picked the ball up on the edge of the area and hit a left-footed rocket that found its way into the top corner.

It could have been more if it wasn’t for the Immingham keeper making two good saves to deny Nicky Frost and Elston.

Wyberton limited Immingham to few chances in the second half but when the visitors thought they had equalised, goalkeeper James Doughty made a top save to ensure his team picked up the three points, earning his clean sheet.

Wyberton have no game at the weekend but welcome Nettleham to the Causeway the following Saturday.