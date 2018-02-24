Wyberton aim to end unbeaten record

Wyberton will head to Immingham Town hoping to be the first team to leave with a victory this season.

The Villagers face a tough test on the road in the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League on Saturday.

Immingham have played 11 contests in all competitions at home this season, winning eight and drawing three times.

The division’s top two - Horncastle and Ruston Sports - plus Louth are the only sides to take points at the Immingham Sports Complex so far.

Kick off will be at 2pm.

Joe Greswell’s side picked up their third league win of the campaign away at Louth Town on Saturday.

Josh Wood was the Villagers’ matchwinner.