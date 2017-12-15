Wyberton and AFC’s derby rematch

Wyberton and AFC Boston will sign off for Christmas with a derby clash.

The two Lincolnshire League rivals will meet at the Causeway on Saturday, looking to go into the winter break with bragging rights and three important points.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the DWB Stadium in November.

Wyberton currently sit eighth in the table, two places and five points above the league newcomers.

Kick off will be at 2pm.

Following the festive break, AFC and Wyberton will both return to action on January 6.

Wyberton travel to Coningsby for a Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup match, while AFC will be at home to Ruston Sports in the Lincolnshire League.

Both were without a match at the weekend due to Lincolnshire’s Inter League match against Staffordshire.

However, the game did not go ahead due to weather conditions.