Wyberton will return to action on Saturday as they turn their attention to the Challenge Cup.

The Colts have been drawn away at in-form Lincoln United Development Squad.

Joe Greswell’s side had a blank weekend and now face a stiff challenge against the Balcan Lighting Supplies’ team of the month for August and September.

Lincoln sit second in the table, with Wyberton ninth.

The match at Ashby Avenue kicks off at 2.30pm.