Wyberton back to winning ways at home after taming the White Wolves

Lincs League

Wyberton 4 Louth Town 1

Wyberton picked up their second win of the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincs League season on Saturday, beating Louth Town 4-1.

After creating early chances they finally found the breakthrough from a long James Doughty kick up field that went over the Louth players’ heads.

Nath Wright ran on to the ball and looped the ball over the oncoming keeper’s head.

The visitors should have levelled around the 30-minute mark when the Louth striker found himself one-on-one with the keeper, but ended up shooting wide.

The second half started the same as the first with Wyberton creating chances but not finding that second goal.

Wyberton were awarded a penalty after a Louth player was adjudged to have handled the ball while blocking a shot on goal.

The Louth keeper guessed the right way and kept the score at 1-0.

After the penalty save Louth went on the front foot and put the Wyberton defence under a lot of pressure, but they couldn’t find a break through.

In the 55th minute Wyberton got their second goal as Elliot Pogson scrambled home after Louth failed to clear their lines from a set piece.

Wyberton’s third came from sub Vlad Lytvynets.

Pat Kacirek crossed the ball in from the right hand side for Lytvynets to fire home.

Louth grabbed their consolation in the 90th minute after a long ball caught Wyberton out and presented Pat Coulson with ba one-on-one.

There was still time for Ryan Richardson to get on the scoresheet.

A loose ball found its way to Richardson, who fired home from inside the Louth six yard box.

“After last week, the players knew they had to get all three points and couldn’t afford to drop any more points at home,” said boss Joe Greswell.

“We were the only side to be unbeaten at home in the league last season, so to have lost two already we knew we couldn’t lose again.

“The players’ attitude was brilliant and I will need more of the same next week away at Brigg.

“We go to Brigg with nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Saturday’s match kicks off at 3pm.