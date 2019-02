Wyberton shocked Lincs League pacesetters Gainsborough Trinity Reserves to book their place in the Supplementary Cup final.

Nathan Wright and Craig Parker were on target at the Northolme as Joe Greswell’s side finally made it into a final, winning 2-1.

After losing two semis last season and being defeated in their final-four county cup contest against Brigg Town CIC earlier this month, Greswell had challenged his side to edge closer to lifting a trophy.

And they did just that this afternoon.