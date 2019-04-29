Wyberton edge out Horncastle Town as sides bring curtain down on league campaigns

Lincs League

Wyberton 2 Horncastle Town 0

Wyberton claimed the three points as they ended their Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League campaign with victory against Horncastle Town.

The two rivals enjoy a good tussle but on this occasion it was the Colts who came out on top at The Causeway thanks to goals from Craig Parker and Nath Wright.

The contest was also the final appearance for long-serving Wongers Chris Johnson and Andrew Shinn.

While there are still games to be played, Wyberton sit in fifth but will hold onto that position if there is no winner from Friday’s fixture between Cleethorpes Town and Lincoln United Development, who both trail the Colts by two points.

Horncastle have finished the campaign in ninth.