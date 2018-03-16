Wyberton eye cup final spot

Wyberton will be looking to book their place in the Supplementary Cup final when they host Horncastle Town on Saturday.

The Villagers have a good record against the Wongers this season, recording a 3-2 win and a 0-0 draw in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League.

But the two rivals will now meet at the Causeway on back-to-back Saturdays in two cup semi-finals.

First up is this weekend’s Supplementary Cup contest (KO 2.30pm), followed by a Challenge Cup semi seven days later.

In between, Joe Greswell’s side will travel to face Skegness Town in Lincs League action next Wednesday (KO 7.45pm).

On Saturday, Wyberton were beaten 3-0 at league leaders Ruston Sports.