Wyberton FC ‘disgusted’ after being thrown out of county cup

Wyberton FC say they are ‘disgusted’ at being thrown out of the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup.

The Villagers believed they had reached the semi-finals of the competition after winning 5-1 at Boston Saturday League Premier Division side Coningsby.

However, they have been told that they will take no further part in the competiotion due to fielding an ineligible player, with Coningsby reinstated.

Wyberton officials say that a telephone conversation with a Lincolnshire League official, held prior to the match, ended with them being told that two players - Scott Dawson and Jamie Elston - were ineligible for the contest.

However, the club were later told by the Lincolnshire FA that Shane Brackenbury, the player in question, was suspended for not paying a fine for a booking picked up with another team.

However, the player says he had paid his fine to his club.

A tweet from Wyberton’s Twitter account read: “Due to circumstances out of our control and we didn’t know about, @LincolnshireFA cup committee have decided to remove us from the Lincs Junior Cup.

“As a club we are disgusted with the decision and how they have treated us.

“Best of luck to the 4 remaining teams.”

The Standard approached the Lincs FA for comment but have yet to receive a response.