Wyberton fight back to earn point against Horncastle Town

Lincs League

Horncastle Town 3 Wyberton 3

Joe Greswell believes individual errors cost his Wyberton side three poinst at Horncastle Town.

The two Lincs League rivals did battle at The Wong on Saturday, the Colts coming from 3-1 down to earn a draw.

“We haven’t had much luck of the field this week with lads being away or picking up injuries,” Greswell said.

“Even my assistant Jamie Hanton wasn’t at the game as he has broken his foot.

“Still, I believed in the squad and for 90 per cent of the game they didn’t let me down.

“It was just a shame individual errors cost us again.”

However, Greswell gave his squad the thumbs up for their refusal to be beaten.

“I’m proud of the fightback,” he added.

“Usually at 3-1 down we would have downed tools and gave up, but the boys deserve credit for the comeback.

“Still think we had chances to win the game and, on another day, we could have won.

“Saying that, I could imagine Horncastle saying the same.

“There’s lots of positives to take from today and we move on to Lincoln United Reserves in a fortnight.”

Both sides went into the contest looking to turn their seasons around after suffering back-to-back defeats, but the Colts and Wongers both had to settle for a point each.

Wyberton started the brighter side in the opening 20 minutes with Jamie Elston having two good chances, one just going wide and the other well-held by Lewis Burchnall.

Horncastle then got more into the game and created some good chances for themselves, getting a lot of joy playing wide and getting balls into the box.

The Wongers found the breakthrough via skipper Chris Johnson.

Wyberton conceded a free kick just outside the area and Johnson fired home.

Horncastle came out the strongest after the interval and should have gone 2-0 up flashed an effort wide.

Wyberton raised their game again and equalised around the hour make.

Curtis Revell’s shot was saved by Burchnall, only for Jaques to fire home to make it 1-1.

Wyberton shot themselves in the foot as they gave Horncastle their second and third goals.

The second goal came from a deep cross which found Jac Wright’s head. James Doughty saved but Michael Harness scored the rebound.

It was Harness’ rocket that made it 3-1 to the hosts.

From a routine goal kick, Harness picked up a defensive clearance in between the half way line and penalty area to fire home his second.

With 15 minutes left Revell picked up the ball on the left-hand side, cut inside and fired Wyberton’s second into the net.

Jake Beauchamp levelled things up with a well placed strike from the edge of the area with 10 minutes to go.

Wyberton are without a fixture this weekend but travel to Lincoln United Reserves in the Challenge Cup the following Saturday.