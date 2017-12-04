Wyberton hit five in county cup win, but AFC are pipped by Humbertherm

Wyberton booked their place in round four of the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Crowle Town Colts.

Daniel White and Ben Jaques both netted braces for the Villagers, with Curtis Revell also on target.

AFC Boston were beaten 4-2 at home by CGB Humbertherm.

Robert Raducan netted a brace for the hosts, but Jack Barker, Joe Marshall, Gareth Flint and Alex Aldrich proved to be the matchwinners.

Neither AFC or Wyberton will be involved in Lincs League action this weekend as rount two of the FA Inter League Cup takes centre stage.

The Lincolnshire Football League representative side will host Staffordshire County Senior League at Skegness Town’s Vertigo Stadium.

Kick off will be at 3pm.