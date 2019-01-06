Wyberton hit four to book place in county cup semis

Wyberton booked their place in the Lincs Junior Cup semi finals after a 4-0 victory over AFC Holton Le Clay.

Jamie Elston, Nicky Frost, Ben Jaques and Jake Beauchamp were on target for the Colts.

“The message today was ‘look after yourself and do what we had to do to win the game’,” said manager Joe Greswell.

“I didn’t care how ugly it would be, just win the game - and we did that.

“A lot of the lads haven’t kicked a ball since our last game (three weeks ago) but they surprised me as it didn’t take them long to get into their stride.”

The manner of the victory also impressed Greswell.

“On another day we could have got six or seven,” he added.

“But saying that, Holton were well in it up to half time.

“Speaking to a friend in Cleethorpes, he told me what to expect and was bang on with his report. That definitely helped us. They had two very good centre halves and we knew we had to play around them.

“Jim (James Doughty) has made an important save at 0-0 and on another day they could have taken the lead.

“We love the county cup and are thrilled to reach another semi.”

There was a lively start to the game at The Causeway as both teams were creating good chances, but the best opportunity of the half fell to the visitors.

Holton broke from a Wyberton corner and attacked down the left-hand side, where a ball across the Colts box forced a great save from Doughty, who tipped the ball onto his bar.

Wyberton took the lead on the half-hour mark as the front three of Frost, Daniel White and Elston linked up brilliantly from a goal kick.

Holton’s keeper saved Wyberton’s first effort, but the rebound found its way to Elston who volleyed into an empty net.

After half time Wyberton came out flying and soon found themselves 3-0 up.

The first came from a Frost free kick which forced the keeper to help it into his own net.

Jaques fired home inside the penalty area to make it three.

Holton still pushed on, trying to create chances, but Wyberton defended well and kept hitting them on the break.

The fourth came from a Beauchamp penalty.

It could have been five but a late Wyberton penalty was saved by the Holton keeper.

On Saturday, Wyberton travel to defending champions Ruston Sports in Lincs League action (KO 2pm).