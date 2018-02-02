Wyberton hope for a win double

Wyberton are hoping to make it a double at the expense of Lincs League leaders Horncastle Town on Saturday.
The Villagers travel to The Wong looking for a repeat of their 3-2 victory over the table toppers in November.
Curtis Revell, Curtis Yeatman and Adam Abell were the matchwinners that day.
Meanwhile, AFC Boston host fifth-place Immingham Town at the DWB Stadium on Saturday.
Both contests will kick off at 2pm.
Curtis Revell and Josh Wood were on target as Wyberton drew 2-2 at Sleaford Sports Amateurs at the weekend.
AFC were without a game, but they still moved off the bottom of the table.
Brigg Town Development Squad’s 3-0 defeat to Immingham left them with an inferior goal difference, helping shunt the Boston side up a place.