Wyberton hope for a win double

Wyberton are hoping to make it a double at the expense of Lincs League leaders Horncastle Town on Saturday.

The Villagers travel to The Wong looking for a repeat of their 3-2 victory over the table toppers in November.

Curtis Revell, Curtis Yeatman and Adam Abell were the matchwinners that day.

Meanwhile, AFC Boston host fifth-place Immingham Town at the DWB Stadium on Saturday.

Both contests will kick off at 2pm.

Curtis Revell and Josh Wood were on target as Wyberton drew 2-2 at Sleaford Sports Amateurs at the weekend.

AFC were without a game, but they still moved off the bottom of the table.

Brigg Town Development Squad’s 3-0 defeat to Immingham left them with an inferior goal difference, helping shunt the Boston side up a place.