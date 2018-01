Wyberton booked their place in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup semi-finals following a 5-1 victory at Coningsby.

Curtis Revell, Josh Wood, Daniel White, Jake Beauchamp and Ben Jaques were on target for the Lincs League side, who knocked Coningsby out of the competition in the final four last season.

The hosts, who play in the Boston Saturday League’s Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, netted a consolation at the Allan Barker Recreation Field.