Wyberton look to extend unbeaten start as they host Lincoln United Development

Joe Greswell.

The Colts were left without a fixture this weekend when their scheduled match at Grimsby Borough Reserves was postponed.

Joe Greswell’s side will now be hoping home advantage can aid them in their quest for three points as they host the Lilywhites’ second string at The Causeway.

Fourth-placed Wyberton trail leaders Gainsborough Trinity Reserves by 10 points but have two games in hand.

They have won four and drawn three league games to date.

United’s young side currently sit 11th in the standings following two wins and 10 defeats.