Wyberton look to extend unbeaten start as they host Lincoln United Development
Wyberton will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League when they host Lincoln United Development on Saturday.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 5:49 am
The Colts were left without a fixture this weekend when their scheduled match at Grimsby Borough Reserves was postponed.
Joe Greswell’s side will now be hoping home advantage can aid them in their quest for three points as they host the Lilywhites’ second string at The Causeway.
Fourth-placed Wyberton trail leaders Gainsborough Trinity Reserves by 10 points but have two games in hand.
They have won four and drawn three league games to date.
United’s young side currently sit 11th in the standings following two wins and 10 defeats.
Kick off will be at 2pm.