Wyberton looking to make it four in row

Wyberton will be looking to make it four wins in a row as they host Nettleham on Saturday.

The Colts - who didn’t have a game at the weekend - sit a place and two points above the Nettles.

The two sides are yet to meet in the league, but Joe Greswell’s team secured a 3-0 home win in the Supplementary Cup in November.

Kick off will be at 3pm.

Wyberton will meet Lincoln Moorlands Railway in the final of the Supplementary Cup.

Moorlands secured a 2-1 victory at Brigg Town CIC, who beat the Colts in the county cup semi-finals.

But they left it late on Saturday, scoring twice in stoppage time after having a man sent off with 12 minutes to go.

Wyberton progressed to the final with a 2-1 win at Gainsborough Trinity Reserves last month.