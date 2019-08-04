Wyberton make two signings ahead of league opener

Wyberton have made two signings ahead of their Lincs League opener.

Danny Woods and Alex Greenfield have linked up with the Colts, who begin their season at home to Grimsby Borough Reserves on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Woods has recently played for Boston League sides Railway Athletic and Eagle United, with Greenfield joining from JFC Boston.

“Both are lads I have been keeping an eye on in local football,” said manager Joe Greswell.

“Danny has been top goalscorer for his side for the last two years.

“He had originally signed for our reserves this season but, after a chat, he wanted to give Lincs League a go.

“He wants to test himself, make the step up.

“Alex is very similar. He played a few games for us in the 2017-18 season but ended up back at Leverton.

“Last season he was at JFC. But like Dan he wants to test himself and see how high he can play.”

Greswell added: “There’s nothing better then having two lads you want actually wanting to come play for you and set themselves targets and a goal of doing well at this level.

“I’m sure both will be fine but it won’t just happen, they will have to work hard and stay on top of their game.

“But as I’ve said, I’m thrilled to have them both with us.”

Greenfield netted twice as Wyberton drew 4-4 with Moulton Harrox on Friday night.

Daniel White and Callum Edwards were also on target.

“This game showed the good, the bad and the ugly for both sides,” Greswell continued.

“Moulton are a top side and good at what they do.

“The ugly side was going 1-0 down after two minutes. We didn’t get going and were all at sea.

“The bad, to find ourselves 3-1 and getting pegged back to 3-3 isn’t good enough.

“I admit making changes didn’t help but to concede the goals we did this close to the season isn’t good enough.

“The good, and there were plenty of good points. For 75 minutes of the game we where brilliant. Playing to our strengths, defending well and managing the game fantastically.

“Saying that, we all know we have to do it for 90 else we get punished.”

Wyberton’s final friendly is on Tuesday against Spalding United under 23s at The Causeway (KO 7pm).