Wyberton named Lincs League Team of the Month

Wyberton have been named as the Balcan Lighting Supplies Team of the Month.

The Colts began February with a 3-2 county cup semi-final defeat at Brigg Town CIC, but they bounced back to defeat the Zebras 3-0 in a league contest seven days later.

And Joe Greswell’s side ended the month on a high as they booked their place in the final of the Supplementary Cup, following a 2-1 win at league pacesetters Gainsborough Trinity Reserves.

Wyberton are without a fixture this weekend, but return to action on March 9 when they host Immingham Town at the Causeway (KO 3pm).