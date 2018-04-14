Wyberton ready for the basement boys

Wyberton will be looking for Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League points when they head to basement side Brigg Town Development on Saturday.

Joe Greswell’s side sit seventh in the table, with hopes on moving further up before the end of the campaign.

The Zebra’s have lost their last six fixtures, conceding 22 goals along the way.

Their only league win to date came at Louth Town in August.

Kick off at The Hawthorns will be at 3pm.

The Villagers suffered cup heartbreak for the second time in a fortnight on Saturday, when Horncastle Town again left The Causeway with a semi-final victory.

This time Ben Fidling’s early strike proved the difference in the Challenge Cup.