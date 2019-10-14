Wyberton remain in the title hunt

Wyberton sit four points off top spot in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League following Saturday’s 3-1 win at Lincoln United Development.

After seven games played Joe Greswell’s side remain in the hunt for the title, sitting fourth in the standings.

The Colts went a goal down on Saturday before an own goal levelled things up.

Daniel White put Wyberton ahead before Jake Holland settled the contest with number three.

Wyberton picked up their first away win of the season as they left Sleaford Town Rangers with a 3-0 victory last Tuesday night.

But this was no ordinary game as the floodlights went out three times in this Lincs League fixture.

Neither team made any real clear-cut chances in the first half.

Wyberton defended well and looked dangerous from a couple of set pieces with Scott Dawson heading wide and then forcing the Sleaford keeper into a smart save.

Around the 30-minute mark, as the Colts were starting to find their stride, the lights went out which caused a halt in play for 10 mins.

Wyberton picked up where they left off but couldn’t find a break through.

As the second half got underway Wyberton stepped it up a gear.

Nicky Frost played a lovely one two with Daniel White, drove into the box and was brought down.

White stepped up and gave the Colts the lead from the spot.

The second came on the hour mark as a Tyrone Chase’s cross forced a Sleaford defender to slide the ball into his own net.

After the lights went out for a second time, causing another 10-minute break, Wyberton scored their final goal of the night.

From a corner, centre back Dawson found the net with an overhead kick.

With 10 minutes to go the lights went out a third time.

After discussions between the two managers it was agreed for the contest to end with a 3-0 scoreline in Wyberton’s favour.