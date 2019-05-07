Wyberton Reserves thrash Once Upon A Smile celebrity side... all in the name of charity

Wyberton Reserves came out on top when they hosted a Celebrity XI at the Jakemans Stadium on Monday.

Famous faces such as This Is England actor Thomas Turgoose, Soccer AM’s Lloyd Griffiths, Our Girl star Simon Lennon, Radio 1 DJ Cel Spellman and Thomas Law, better known as Eastenders’s Peter Beale, could do little to stop the Boston League side winning 7-1 and lifting the Dickie Dales Memorial Trophy.

The annual fundraiser raised more than £4,000 for the Once Upon A Smile charity, who the celeb side were representing.

“It was a great day and everyone who was there enjoyed it,” said organiser Giles Elson.

Harrison Holland (two), Vlad Lytvynets (two), Jack Bastow, Joe Wood and man of the match Nathan Rippin netted the winning goals, with Waterloo Road actor Reece Douglas grabbing the celebrities’s consolation.

More than £24,000 has been raised for good causes since Wyberton Reserves - also under their previous guise as Leverton SFC - began hosting charity matches in 2012.

This year’s event was backed by local firms including Highgate Nursery, Bullet Engineering, Drurys Estate Agents, Reflex Labels, Boston Bowl, Swift Taxis and Browns Cocktail Bar.

It has been confirmed that another charity match will take place next year.