Wyberton return to cup duties

Wyberton will return to action on Saturday as they face Lincoln Moorlands Railway in the Supplementary Cup.

The Colts were without a fixture at the weekend, but will be looking to return with two knockout victories.

Saturday’s contest will see the two sides meet for the first time this season.

Moorlands currently sit third in the Lincolnshire League table, a place and three points ahead of Wyberton, having played one game more.

Joe Greswell’s side have proven a tough nut to crack this campaign, having been beaten just once in their nine matches in all competitions.

But it has been a similar story for Moorlands who have won six and drawn two of their eight league encounters.

Kick off at the Causeway will be at 2.30pm.

The following Saturday Wyberton travel to face Deeping United in the Mason Bros Lincs Junior Cup.