Wyberton set for county cup action

Wyberton will return to county cup action on Saturday, following a three-week break.

The Colts travel to face Deeping United in the second round of the SR Sports Therapy Lincolnshire Junior Cup.

Manager Joe Greswell will be hoping his side aren’t rusty following two blank weekends, one without a fixture and a second - a scheduled Supplementary Cup contest against Lincolnshire League rivals Lincoln Moorlands Railway - falling foul of the weather conditions on Saturday.

Kick off at Spalding Road will be at 1.30pm.