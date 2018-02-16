Wyberton set for Wolves clash

Wyberton will return to Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League action on Saturday as they travel to face Louth Town.

Louth have returned to the league, taking the place of CGB Humbertherm, after initially resigning earlier in the season.

The White Wolves were beaten 5-1 at home by Skegness Town on Saturday while Wyberton were left without a fixture.

Joe Greswell’s side were due to host AFC Boston in their derby contest, but that was postponed after AFC resigned from the league.

AFC were set up as a feeder club for Boston Town, alongside the Poachers’ under 21s side.

A statement on the club’s Twitter account cited player shortages as their main reason for disbanding.

It read: “We apologise for having to pull out the Lincs League and would like to thank all clubs for their hospitality and wish them all best for rest of the season. It was a difficult decision to make.

“Having been set up to help the first team and then having a number of our more experienced players breaking into first team we were continually left short, plus a number of other reasons. We decided it made more sense to concentrate solely on the under 21s.”

Wyberton sit eighth in the Lincs League, a place and two points ahead of Louth, having played three fewer games.

Kick off at the Saltfleetby Sports Ground will be at 2pm.