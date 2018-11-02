Wyberton set sights on glory in the county cup

Wyberton return to action on Saturday as they face defending Lincs League champions Ruston Sports in the county cup.

Joe Greswell’s Colts travel to Lincoln looking to get the better of a Rustons side who have lost their past three fixtures, conceding 11 times.

Wyberton,who had blank weekend but faced Horncastle Town in a midweek friendly, are also struggling to recapture last season’s form and have one draw and three defeats from their past four matches.

Kick off in the Lincs Junior Cup contest will be 1.30pm.