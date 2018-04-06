Wyberton setting sights on cup revenge

Wyberton will be looking for revenge when they host Horncastle Town in the Challenge Cup.

The Villagers and Wongers will meet again a fortnight after Horncastle’s penalty shootout victory at The Causeway, which saw them book their place in the Supplementary Cup final.

And now the two sides will lock horns once again on Saturday, with the winners going into the Challenge Cup’s final round.

Wyberton have had the better of the meetings between the sides this campaign, earning a 3-2 home win in the league and also drawing 1-1 at The Wong.

Kick off at The Causeway will be at 2.30pm.

The Villagers were due to host Louth Town in Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League action on Saturday.

However, the match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.