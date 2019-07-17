Wyberton to begin warm-up matches

Wyberton will begin their pre-season schedule this evening.

Joe Greswell’s side - who have added Elliot Pogson and Jack Smith to the squad ahead of the upcoming Lincs League campaign - will face Boston League Kirton Town on a neutral Tattershall Road pitch tonight (KO 7pm).

On Saturday they host UCL Premier Sleaford Town (KO 3pm).

The Colts have been handed two home draws in cup competition.

In the Challenge Cup Wyberton will host Immingham Town while the Supplementary Cup will see Nettleham the visitors to The Causeway.