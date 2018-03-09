Wyberton to face leaders Rustons

Wyberton will head to table-topping Ruston Sports looking to have their say in the title race.

The Villagers were without a fixture last week, but snowfall eventually wiped out all of the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League fixtures.

Joe Greswell’s side will now travel to Lincoln on Saturday to face the in-form Rustons side who are unbeaten in their past 10 league matches.

However, Wyberton have not been beaten by Rustons in their previous two meetings this season.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at The Causeway on the opening day of the season, Nathan Wright on target for the Villagers.

And a 1-1 draw at Newark Road in the Challenge Cup, with Curtis Revell on target, saw Wyberton progress 4-2 on penalties.

Kick off will be at 3pm.