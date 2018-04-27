Wyberton want to keep run going

Wyberton will be looking to continue their good form when they host Grimsby Borough Academy on Saturday.

Joe Greswell’s side have won their last three matches, scoring 19 goals in the process.

And victory over the team a place behind them would see Wyberton leapfrog fifth-placed Immingham Town in the table.

Kick off at the Causeway will be at 3pm.

Josh Wood and Sam Anthony were on target as Wyberton beat Louth Town 2-1 on Saturday.

The Villagers secured a 5-1 win over Sleaford Sports Amateurs at the Causeway last Wednesday.

Scott Dawson, Ben Lawrence, Shane Brackenbury, Lee Beeson and Jon Macleod were on target.