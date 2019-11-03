Wyberton win penalty shoot-out at Deeping United to progress in county cup after having keeper sent off

Wyberton kept their cool from the penalty spot to progress in the Lincolnshire Senior Cup... after having keeper James Doughty sent off.

Tyrone Chase filled in between the sticks for the shoot-out, which the Colts won 4-3 at Deeping United after extra time finished deadlocked at 1-1.

Elliot Pogson looked to have settled the contest for Wyberton with his extra-time goal, only for Deeping to level with a penalty in the final minute after Doughty was adjudged to have fouled his opponent.

He was booked for the offence and - frustrated at believing he had claimed the ball, kicked the it towards his net in anger - picking up a second yellow as the ball cleared the crossbar.

Wyberton manager Joe Greswell was happy with the performance, but admitted the contest should never have gone into extra time, let alone penalties.

“I felt we created enough chances to win the game in 90 minutes,” he said.

“I felt we dominated the game and it’s the best I’ve seen us play in a long time.

“Saying that, if we don’t take our chances it’s all for nothing.

“It was always going to be a tough game as they are a good side and to be honest we were at it and I can’t fault the performance.”

It took Wyberton a while to find their feet before Nicky Frost started pulling the strings.

But the Colts struggled to turn chances into goals.

The game became end-to-end in the second half, Doughty keeping his side in the contest with a fine save.

Pogson finally found the net in the second half of extra time, heading home from a Grant Butler throw-in.

But it was all level again in the final minute of the additional 30 Deeping broke clear and Doughty was penalised for bringing his man down.

And seconds later Wyberton were down to 10 men and facing a shoot-out.

Jamie Elston, Ben Lawrence and Will Britton converted from 12 yards with Pogson missing, Frost netting the winning spot kick.

Greswell also praised his side’s attitude, adding: “The pleasing thing for me was the fact we didn’t have a lot of luck but the lads stuck together and did what they had to do to get to the next round.

“We got past and early sin bin. Got past the sending off and extra time. Then eventually won on penalties.

“I can laugh about Jim’s sending off now, even though I felt it was a great save and it shouldn’t have been a penalty.

“But that’s my view on it. The linesman also flagged for offside but the ref went with his own decision, which is fair enough.”