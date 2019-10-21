York Street deserves a big FA Cup send off, says Boston United boss Craig Elliott

Craig Elliott believes it’s time York Street hosted at least one more memorable FA Cup match.

Boston United booked their place in the competition’s first round following away wins at Stamford, Sutton Coldfield Town and Hednesford Town.

The Pilgrims will leave York Street - their home since 1933 - at the end of the season.

And with the League One and league Two sides entering the hat for tonight’s draw, the Boston boss believes the famous non-league ground deserves a good send off.

“I’d like to be at home now,” said superstitious Elliott, who has been happy with away draws up until now.

“There are some big teams in (the draw) and this is the time you want to be at home.

“That’d be great for the fans and everyone involved.

“There are some big teams in the hat and, for the general excitement, everyone’s looking forward to the draw.

“That’s what you want, these experiences.”

Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town are among the big names entering this round.

The Pilgrims train on Monday nights, but Elliott says the team will not be missing seeing their name being pulled out of the hat.

Due to Bury’s Football League expulsion, the final name drawn tonight will receive a bye into round two, also collecting the £36,000 prize money.

“We’ll still be training on Monday, we might just start a little bit later,” Elliott said.

“The lads are all hoping for this bye, so hopefully we’re the last team drawn out.”

Chairman David Newton reveals dream FA Cup draw

Boston United title-winner buys his former club