‘You’ll always be in a dogfight with us!’ Frost praises Boston Town’s battling qualities, but demands more consistency

Gary Frost watched his Boston Town side pull of a 3-2 win over highflying Wisbech last night - before telling his squad consistency will be key to the side fulfilling its potential.

The Poachers sit 13th in the UCL Premier after last night’s victory made it three wins in a row.

And it would have been six straight successes had Town not put in a sloppy performance against basement side Oadby, who left the DWB Stadium with their only league win of the season.

“Consistency is the word,” Frost told The Standard.

“We’ve won five out of six but we have to realise you can’t look at the league table and expect an easy win.

“You’ve got to still go out there and beat the teams you’re playing.

“If we can be more consistent then we can be up there. We’ve shown we can beat good sides like Wisbech and Holbeach.”

Richard Ford, Jordan Nuttell and an own goal settled the contest in Town’s favour, ending the Fenmen’s 16-game unbeaten run.

The Poachers finished the match with 10 men after Craig Parker was dismissed for arguing with the referee.

“The one thing you can say about coming to Boston is that you don’t get an easy ride,” Frost added, praising his squad for their performance.

“It was a bit of a battle.

“But it doesn’t matter how the game’s gone, you’ll always be in a dogfight with us.

“That’s how it has to be.”

With Town leading 2-1 Harry Payne pulled off a superb fingertip save to keep his side ahead, seconds before they grabbed their crucial third.

“Harry’s been immense for us the last three or four games,” Frost added.

“He’s kept a couple of clean sheets and made an unbelievable penalty save.

“I thought it was in when he hit it, but Harry’s got something on it and put it onto the bar.

“It was a great save.”

Town return to action on Saturday, travelling to face Rothwell Corinthians.

Will Britton and Fraser Bayliss will both be available after serving suspensions last night.