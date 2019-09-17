You’re playing for your FA Cup places! Edgley gives Boston Town squad warning ahead of tonight’s Melton clash

Gary Edgley will send a full-strength squad to Melton Town for tonight’s UCL Knockout Cup clash with the warning: ‘You’re playing for your places!’

The Boston Town boss had planned to send a team of fringe players to Leicestershire for this evening’s cup contest, resting first teamers ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup contest against Leek Town at the DWB Stadium.

But following the weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Desborough he has had a change of heart.

“They’re all playing tonight, apart from a couple of lads who have knocks,” said Edgley.

“I was going to rest them, a bit of training tonight and a bit of a rest ahead of Saturday.

“But they’re all going tonight. They need to put in a performance.

“The plan I had for Saturday’s team is out the window, effectively they’re all playing for their places.”

Kick off will be at 7.45pm.