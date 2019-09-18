You take a few kicks and move on! Elliott happy to get Boston United back to the training ground

Craig Elliott is glad to see things finally slowing down in the National League North.

A hectic early schedule means the Pilgrims have played 10 of their 42 league games already, despite it only being mid-September.

And it would have been 11 had the Spennymoor fixture not been postponed.

Now the manager is looking forward to spending some more time working with his squad.

“I think that’s the thing, training’s been difficult,” he said.

“We’ve had players with suspensions and carrying knocks, so it’s been full on so far.

“Hopefully we can have a full week of training to plan for games now.”

The United manager was pleased with his side’s start to the campaign before Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Gateshead, but believes that it is how they react to bumps in the role that will define whether they can be promotion challengers or not.

“This league, you’ve got to take a few kicks along the way and it will be about how quickly you move on from that really,” he said.

“You can’t dwell on things. You see so many strange results and if you dwell on it you’ll never move on.

“That’s the thing that’s pleased me, we had a really bad result against Gloucester.

“But after that, three clean sheets on the trot and we came back fighting.”