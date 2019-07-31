You’ve not seen me at my best, Jake Wright tells Boston United

Striker Jake Wright has assured Boston United they’ve not even seen the best of him yet.

The forward marked his return to the Jakemans Stadium by scoring twice in Monday night’s 3-0 Lincolnshire Senior Cup success against Stamford, taking his tally to four goals in five appearances for the club.

But despite that impressive return, Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott will be delighted to hear the 22-year-old believes he has much more to offer.

Wright, who scored against Southport and Curzon Ashton in a four-game loan from league rivals York City last season, has returned to Boston for an initial spell which last until January.

“I came here for a month last season and did alright,” Wright told The Standard.

“I wasn’t massively fit, but this time I’ve got six months to get my head down and hopefully notch a few goals.

“I was nowhere near the fitness I’d like to be at last season.

“I played dribs and drabs throughout the year.”

In-demand Wright opted to rejoin Boston despite interest from a number of other clubs.

“It’s good to be back,” he continued.

“It was a decision I had to make over the past few weeks, with a few teams (interested).

“But this felt like the best place to come with the gaffer, and who he’s recruited this summer.

“I see positives around the building and I think this is the year they’ve got the chance to fight for promotion.”

Elliot has already tipped the Minstermen to win the National League North title, which leaves Wright once again in that odd position of trying to help the Pilgrims get one over his parent club.

He said: “It’s a similar situation to last season. York and Boston were both looking for the last play-off place.

“I’m playing for Boston so I will give it my all.

“I want the best for Boston and for York.

“It’d be nice if we could both be up there.”

